Errol Spence Jr. doesn’t like Canelo Alvarez’s chances against Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev.

Alvarez enjoyed a dominant unanimous decision win over John Ryder this past weekend to defend his super middleweight titles. He’s now targeting a rematch with WBO light heavyweight champion Bivol later this year.

However, it’s always good to have alternatives in case negotiations go south and Alvarez certainly has plenty of options. That said, Spence believes he should avoid going up to light heavyweight again and facing Bivol or Berterbiev in particular.

“I think he should stay away from Bivol. Stay away from Beterbiev too,” Spence told ES News (via DAZN).

It’s not totally a surprise to hear Spence say that.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bivol outclassed and outboxed Alvarez over 12 rounds when they fought last year and it’s hard to see oddsmakers siding with the latter should a rematch take place in September.

One would only imagine the harder-hitting Beterbiev would cause even more problems for the Mexican superstar. But having said that, Alvarez is not one to back down from a challenge at all and has even gone on record stating that he wanted a rematch with Bivol at 175 pounds just like last year.

But should Alvarez not fight either of them, he certainly has a number of killers waiting for him in the super middleweight division — including David Benavidez most of all.

“Benavidez would be a good a-s fight because they’re going to be right there with each other,” the welterweight champion added. “Canelo is probably more slicker, but that would be a good fight.”

It’ll probably be some time before we find out who Canelo Alvarez fights next, but a month or two should be enough before we get an official confirmation.