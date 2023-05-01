Mike Tyson is picking David Benavidez over Canelo Alvarez in a potential fight.

Alvarez defends his super middleweight titles against John Ryder this upcoming weekend. However, the fight just about everyone in the boxing world wanted to see was him against the undefeated Benavidez.

But with the Mexican superstar targeting a rematch with Dmitry Bivol later this year after Ryder, it looks like Benavidez will only get his chance in 2024 at the very earliest.

That’s a shame as many big boxing names like his chances against Alvarez. Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has said in the past that Alvarez was ducking Benavidez. Former undisputed light heavyweight champio Andre Ward recently stated the same, adding that he would lean towards Benavidez in a fight.

And now, former heavyweight champion Tyson has also given Benavidez his seal of approval as he feels Alvarez won’t be able to beat him.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Benavidez is my guy, I think he can beat anybody in the division,” Tyson told the Boxing Arabia podcast (via Boxing Social). “I love Canelo, but he’s not going to beat him. He’s a little past his prime.”

Tyson didn’t just stop there. He also believes Benavidez is capable of defeating Bivol as well.

“I think he [Benavidez] could even beat the guy who beat Canelo, Dmitry Bivol.”

If David Benavidez does end up defeating Canelo Alvarez in the future, perhaps he could emulate him in moving up and facing Bivol — but coming away with a win instead.

Benavidez most recently outpointed Caleb Plant in March to defend his WBC interim super middleweight title.