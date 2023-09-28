Jermell Charlo, the hot 154-pound champion, is moving up two weight classes to challenge Canelo Alvarez, the 168-pound king, in what is one of Canelo's most interesting matchups in years. The final press conference for the Canelo vs Charlo fight was held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Both fighters were in attendance and answered questions from the media.

This exchange between Canelo and Charlo 👀🍿 #CaneloCharlo pic.twitter.com/nMLkvXLauz — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 27, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm a different fighter than Canelo has ever faced,” Charlo said. “I'm faster, I'm stronger, and I'm more skilled. I'm going to show him that he's never seen a fighter like me before.”

Canelo was respectful of Charlo's abilities, but he didn't believe that Charlo was anything special.

“Charlo is a good fighter,” Canelo said. “But he's not the best fighter I've ever faced. I've faced better fighters than him and I've beaten them all. I'm going to beat him too.”

This is a big fight for both fighters. Canelo is trying to retain his titles for his third title defense and stay as the king of the super middleweight division. Meanwhile, Charlo is trying to do the unthinkable and that is to move up two weight classes to become just the second-ever undisputed champion in order for him to do that he will need to beat arguably one of the greatest fighters of all time Canelo Alvarez.

RECOMMENDED Canelo Alvarez receives huge ovation ahead of title fight against Jermell Charlo at the Grand Arrivals Garrett Kerman · 1 day ago

These two have shown each other a ton of respect all throughout the lead-up to this monumental fight but it's now coming down to the wire and both Canelo and Charlo believe they will be victorious on Saturday night. Canelo says that there will be a lesson learned from Charlo when they face off against one another as he doesn't think Charlo can hang with him much like his opponents weren't able to that have been in the ring with him.

Charlo just doesn't think that he's better than Canelo but he doesn't believe in his skills. For everything that Canelo has done in his career, Charlo doesn't see him as being a bigger threat than anyone else he has faced before his career as an undisputed champion. He will be looking to prove the naysayers wrong as he attempts to make the move up two weight classes and shock the world by not only becoming the second undisputed champion but also to upset Canelo Alvarez in front of all of his fans at the T-Mobile Arena.

This is going to be an event that boxing fans will not want to miss as it is jam-packed with amazing fights from top to bottom. Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza told the media that this fight card has amassed a $20 Million gate which is the 6th $20 Million + gate in the history of Showtime Sports. Expect fireworks between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo from start to finish and it will certainly be must-see TV. Don't forget to head over to Showtime to order your PPV ahead of this historic boxing event between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.