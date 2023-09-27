During the Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez received a thunderous ovation from the crowd. The Mexican superstar arrived at the MGM Grand with his usual calm demeanor, but the fans were ecstatic to see him. Alvarez is set to face Jermell Charlo in a highly anticipated bout this Saturday, September 30th

Canelo Alvarez is a four-division world champion and is considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He has a record of 59 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws, with 39 of those wins coming by knockout. Alvarez is known for his power, speed, and counterpunching ability. He is also a great defensive fighter and has a good chin. Alvarez has not finished an opponent in nearly two years, and all three of his most recent fights have gone to a decision.

Despite his impressive record, Alvarez is not taking Charlo lightly. He knows that Charlo is a tough opponent and that he needs to be at his best to beat him. Alvarez is confident that he can win this fight, but he knows that he needs to give it his all. He stated, “I’m ready for this fight. I’m ready for Charlo. I’m ready for everything”.

The ovation that Canelo received during the Grand Arrivals shows how much the fans love him. Alvarez is a fan favorite, and he has a huge following in Mexico and the United States. He is known for his exciting fights and his willingness to take on tough opponents. Alvarez has fought some of the best boxers in the world, including Floyd Mayweather Jr., Gennady Golovkin, and Miguel Cotto.

Charlo, on the other hand, is making the jump to 168 pounds to challenge Alvarez this weekend. He is the undisputed super welterweight champion and is confident that he can win this fight. Charlo stated, “There’s no question. The world thinks Canelo is the best in the world, right? I’m going to come here and show the world why I’m the best in the world”.

Charlo is super motivated to prove to himself as well as everyone that the best in the business is Jermell Charlo. “I do this for the dogs, the hungry ones. I do this for the animals. I’m made for this. It labels me as one of the greatest,” said Jermell Charlo when speaking about what a victory would mean to him over Canelo Alvarez.

“After I beat Canelo, they’ll be screaming, ‘Charlo, Charlo, Charlo.’ It’s all great, it’s all good, it’s a beautiful thing. I come to put on a great performance. The training camp was amazing” Charlo continues.

This fight is going to be one of the best fights of 2023 as Canelo Alvarez looks to solidify his legacy with a win against a very dangerous opponent Jermell Charlo. Meanwhile, Charlo is looking to do the unthinkable and that is to jump up two weight classes and beat one surefire first ballot hall of fame Canelo Alvarez, and take his undisputed titles to claim the status as the best in the world.

This fight card top to bottom has exciting fights especially, in the co-main event fight between the undefeated 20-0 Jesus Ramos and Erickson Lubin which should be an absolute barnburner right from the jump. These two are looking to make the most of this opportunity and get a big signature win on the same fight card on PPV as Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo so you can expect from to throw some hands early which could end a violent knockout as they put on a show for the fight fans.

This historic main event fight for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo takes place this Saturday night September 30 live on Showtime PPV. This is certainly the fight card that you will not want to miss out on. So invite your friends, family, and neighbors over to watch one of the greatest fights of 2023 as both Canelo and Charlo will go toe-to-toe looking to take the other person's head off as they become the undisputed champion of the world and the title of the best in the world.