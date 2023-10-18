Detroit Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson is not too fond of San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel, taking to Instagram Live to talk some trash to the wide receiver and calling him a running back.

“Another thing. Bro, don't be friendly when you see me, because you be so flashy,” CJ Gardner-Johnson said on Instagram Live. “You better hope, bro you better hope all that talk you be doing when we see you all, whatever [playoff] round it may be… because I can guard you. You can't run routes. You're a running back. You're a running back. I ain't gonna sit here and play with you, little boy. Just because you got a little bag, people give you a little clout, and then you ain't nothing, bro. Stop playing.”

Talk about rent free: #Lions CJ Gardner Johnson went on IG Live to talk trash about #49ers WR Deebo Samuel 👀 🎥: @NFLRT pic.twitter.com/ZPZgaGh3N2 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 17, 2023

Gardner-Johnson was one of the Lions' biggest additions last offseason, as they signed him to a one-year deal in free agency. He suffered a grade three chest pectoral tear this season, and is on injured reserve. It is unknown when he will return, but he is certainly talking like he expects to come back by the playoffs. It would be surprise if he returns before late in the season.

The Lions do not have a regular season game scheduled against the 49ers. Both teams are 5-1, and are contenders in the NFC along with the Philadelphia Eagles, so it is very possible that the two match up in the playoffs.

It would be interesting to see how the matchup between Gardner-Johnson and Deebo Samuel goes if the two teams meet in January.