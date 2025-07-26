As the Detroit Lions look to be the alpha in the NFL come the 2025 season, one piece that looks to be back stronger than ever is defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. While the Lions star has shrugged off his injury, he is coming off a season-ending leg injury from last year, though he would speak on the silver lining of it.

Speaking after Saturday's practice session of training camp, Hutchinson would reminisce about the first time in OTAs this offseason program and mentioned how grueling it was. However, it was the “confidence” that would build from it, according to NBC Sports.

“First day of OTAs, I went out there, I got kicked, stepped on, you think of it, everything under the sun, on this leg,” Hutchinson said. “After practice, I got up and I was like, Alright, we’re good. I think it takes those physical things to happen to you to mentally solidify where you’re at and the confidence in moving past it.”

The second overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft has made his mark in the NFL and was on track to have a stellar year last season, but suffered the aforementioned season-ending injury. Playing only five games, he recorded 7.5 sacks to go along with 19 total tackles and one forced fumble.

“I’ve had my best seasons coming back from something,” Hutchinson said. “We’re going to be shooting for that same trend.”

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson says he's in the “perfect spot”

With some pressure on the Lions star in Hutchinson to get back to effective production, he is taking the summer in the best way possible and seems to be on track for a full recovery. He would speak to CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson a few weeks ago about the process of coming back and said he's in the “perfect spot” heading into his fourth NFL season.

“I'm exactly where I need to be,” Hutchinson said. “Every year, I've been able to improve on my own physical attributes along with the mental ones, so I feel like every year I take a step. Despite having that rehab this offseason, I feel like I'm in the perfect spot and exactly where I need to be going into Year 4.”

At any rate, Detroit is hoping Hutchinson could help them further improve after finishing 15-2, putting them first in the NFC North, but they were eliminated in the divisional round by the Washington Commanders. The Lions open the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 7.