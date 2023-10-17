San Fransisco 49ers fans are expected to be relieved if they were worried about the fates of running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and offensive lineman Trent Williams.

When it comes to their statuses, none of them are considered long-term injuries and each have a chance to play their next game which is Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The three players in question are arguably the three most significant offensive players on the team next to quarterback Brock Purdy and all of them left last Sunday's game as the 49ers lost to the Cleveland Browns. McCaffrey has been enjoying the usual spectacular season a running back can have as he has 553 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to go along with his 23 catches, 177 receiving yards, and two scores.

He left Sunday's game and is dealing with an oblique injury as his fellow teammate Deebo Samuel is suffering from a shoulder injury that forced him to leave in the second quarter as he wouldn't return. The dynamic receiver has recorded 20 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown.

As for star offensive tackle Trent Williams, he's dealing with an ankle injury that only made him exit the game briefly, but he did return to the contest. The 49ers will have a better understanding of the three's injuries during the practice week to see if they need a week off to prevent re-injury, or if any of them are good enough to play.

Currently, the 49ers are 5-1 after losing to the Browns, but look to get back on track as they face the Vikings who are 2-4 and trying to recover from a frustrating start.