Sacramento Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox can’t be bothered by March Madness. While March is truly a spectacle for basketball fans because of the NCAA tournament, Fox admits that he isn’t big on the Big Dance for a number of reasons.

“I kind of flipped through college games. I can’t watch [a full game]. No, I can’t. It’s hard. The shot-making is not at obviously pro-level. The refs are bad. A lot of coaching is really bad. I can’t stand it,” De’Aaron Fox tells reporters recently when asked if he’s already caught the March Madness fever yet.

It’s a bit surprising to hear such a direct answer from De’Aaron Fox, but at least he’s honest. While it may be tough for college basketball fans to accept what Fox just said about March Madness, it’s also hard to deny objectively because everyone knows that NCAA basketball, even in a tournament that features the best of the best in the nation, is still several notches below the NBA in terms of the qualities of play, officiating, and coaching.

At the same time, De’Aaron Fox’s alma mater, the Kentucky Wildcats, is already out of the tournament after getting knocked out in the second round by Markquis Nowell and the Kansas State Wildcats, so that’s one major reason more for him why he doesn’t pay much attention to the NCAA tournament. De’Aaron Fox was a one-and-done in Lexington, playing for the Wildcats for only a season back in the 2016-17 college basketball campaign.

Plus, De’Aaron Fox’s only March Madness experience ended bitterly in 2017 because Luke Maye.