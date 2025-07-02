The Sacramento Kings have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. The proposed trade scenario would center around Kings guard Malik Monk, though no deal has materialized.

Fischer reported Wednesday that Sacramento would consider including Monk in a potential outgoing package to land Kuminga, but trade talks with Golden State remain in the preliminary stages.

“Sources say that Sacramento, meanwhile, would be interested in including Malik Monk in any outgoing trade package, but nothing substantial has materialized with the Warriors,” Fischer wrote.

Kuminga, 22, is coming off his fourth NBA season with the Warriors. The former No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from three across 47 appearances. He stepped up in the playoffs, averaging 20.8 points per game on 54.3% shooting during Golden State’s second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kuminga enters free agency this summer and is reportedly seeking a contract exceeding $30 million annually. The Warriors, facing luxury tax pressure and roster reshuffling, are weighing whether to retain the young forward or explore sign-and-trade options.

Monk, 27, had a career-best season for Sacramento in 2024–25, averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc in 65 games. The eighth-year guard signed a four-year, $77.9 million contract earlier this offseason, which includes a player option worth $21.5 million for the 2027–28 season.

Sacramento initially hoped to trade Monk to the Detroit Pistons in a sign-and-trade that would bring Dennis Schroder to the Kings, creating space to pursue veteran guard Russell Westbrook. However, Detroit shifted course, completing a separate sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat to acquire Duncan Robinson following the collapse of Malik Beasley’s three-year, $42 million deal due to ongoing legal issues.

The Kings then signed Schroder outright to a three-year, $45 million deal, reportedly above his initial market projection of two years and $28 million.

As it stands, Monk remains on Sacramento’s roster, and the Kings have yet to finalize any trade involving him. According to Fischer, Monk’s continued presence likely ends Sacramento’s interest in acquiring Westbrook, especially with the New York Knicks now out of contention for the 36-year-old point guard.

Golden State’s offseason remains fluid, with the front office navigating roster decisions involving Kuminga, financial flexibility, and their new trio built around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green. Whether Kuminga remains part of that vision could hinge on the team’s broader trade discussions, including potential interest from Sacramento.