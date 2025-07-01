The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the basketball world and waived Damian Lillard on Tuesday. The Bucks made the decision to let go the point guard and stretch his contract out over the next five years to make room for Myles Turner, whom the Bucks signed to a four-year, $107 million deal.

The decision puts Lillard in an interesting spot. The point guard will likely miss all of next season while rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon, but he is still one of the best point guards in the NBA when healthy.

That makes it unclear if Lillard will seek a big contract right away or if he will stay on the open market until next season, when there will be a clearer picture on the state of his injury and the NBA as a whole. Either way, there will be a market for the nine-time All-Star at some point, so check out the gallery to see the best free-agent fits for Lillard.

3. Kings

It's common knowledge that the Sacramento Kings have a need for a point guard. Domantas Sabonis made that known at the end of the season. Of course, the Kings' lack of a lead guard is their own fault, as they've traded Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox in recent seasons.

The Kings have already set free-agent meetings with Malcolm Brogdon and Russell Westbrook, and Dennis Schroder was already signed to a $45 million deal.

All of those point guards are solid rotation options, but none of them are clear-cut starters at this point in their careers. Even if the Kings sign another guard after Schroder, all of those players are just stopgap options, which would leave the door open to the Kings finding a more long-term starter.

Damian Lillard could be that player. Not having Lillard for the upcoming season, and, therefore, risking a season of below-average point guard play, would be less than ideal for the Kings, but they might not have a better option.

Upon returning to health, Lillard's shooting would thrive alongside a passing big man like Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk could help take some of the scoring burden off of the guard, who is currently 34 years old.

The Kings don't rank higher on this list of Lillard destinations because, although they need a point guard, he'd be a bad fit on defense for a team that is already lackluster on the less glamorous side of the court.

The Kings would really struggle to defend anybody if they were to bring in Lillard, especially considering he will be coming off of a career-altering leg injury once he returns to action.

2. Heat

Lillard has long interested the Miami Heat, and reports suggest that they once again will pursue the Weber State product. The Heat were viewed as the front-runners for Lillard's services in 2023 before the Portland Trail Blazers instead traded Lillard to the Bucks. Miami is clearly infatuated with Lillard's play style.

He is one of the best 3-point shooters the NBA has ever seen, and before going down with injury, Lillard was averaging 24.9 points per game. He averaged as much as 32.2 points per game just two seasons ago.

However, players are often not the same after Achilles tears, but Kevin Durant has managed to find success after suffering that injury. Perhaps there is still enough left in the tank with Lillard that would allow him to become the third member of a big three that already includes Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

1. Magic

The Orlando Magic have already addressed their biggest need this offseason, shooting. Orlando ranked last in 3-point shooting last season. They made a blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane and drafted Jase Richardson, both whose best trait is shooting. The Magic also signed Tyus Jones, a player who has improved to become a 40-plus percent shooter from deep in recent seasons.

They might not stop adding shooting talent, and Lillard ranks fourth all-time with 2,804 makes from beyond the arc. After all, the Magic only signed Jones to a one-year deal, so Lillard could take over come next season.

He would fit perfectly alongside a defensive-minded guard in Jalen Suggs and slashing wings in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Damian Lillard is the player who could potentially get the Magic over the hump. He has tons of big playoff moments to his resume, and his clutch-ability could be the missing piece for the Magic.