Following a rather brief romance with the hoops-loving world during the 2022-23 campaign, the Sacramento Kings have once again become a punchline. A double-digit home loss in the NBA Play-In Tournament to what should have been an emotionally-drained Dallas Mavericks squad makes that difficult to argue (No Malik Monk, but Kyrie Irving was also out for the Mavs). It shouldn't be this way, though.

The Kings' roster contains All-Star-caliber talent, a crucial offensive spark plug and some promising young players who could continue to improve. This is not the makeup of a sub-.500 squad that is inspiring little optimism this offseason. But here we are. Despite being active, the organization failed to construct a balanced group that can click together on the court.

Sacramento sorely lacks cohesion, and because of the substantial contracts it is committed to paying Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, there is not much new general manager Scott Perry can currently do to implement drastic change. The Kings made their bed, and even if the longtime exec wants to change the sheets, they have to lie in it. The only thing the team can do now is make itself as comfortable as possible.

Although you may disagree, signing Dennis Schroder in free agency could actually accomplish just that. I understand the risks in adding the offensively-streaky point guard to a three-year, $45 million contract, which we will get to in a bit, but one must also acknowledge the benefit of picking up a veteran who can provide some additional playmaking and defensive intensity. This franchise urgently requires an identity shift, and this move could push it toward a positive trajectory.

When navigating bumpy terrain, sometimes the best we can hope for is minimal nausea. Since I am already digging deep into my bag of metaphors, it is probably a good idea to get to the task at hand. It's time to slap a grade on the Kings' Dennis Schroder contract.

The potential pros of the Dennis Schroder signing

Before determining if the Kings grossly overpaid the the 6-foot-1 German, it is important to understand everything he could bring to the City of Trees. He can push the pace offensively and put forth a solid effort defensively, but what often gets overlooked, is the energy Schroder infuses into a squad.

He plays with a high motor and displays impressive explosiveness. Furthermore, coaches, players and fans can count on him to take the court on a fairly consistent basis. Schroder has played less than 65 regular season games in a single campaign only three times in his 12-year career. Fit, efficiency, cost and age are all important factors the Kings brass must consider moving forward, but there is something to be said about having a trustworthy pro on the floor and in the locker room.

The former No. 17 overall pick averages 13.9 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from 3-point range for his career. He also posts 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per contest. Again, though, one must look a little deeper than the numbers.

Schroder's short stint with the Golden State Warriors was disastrous, but he helped the Brooklyn Nets exceed expectations early last season and also performed valiantly for the Detroit Pistons in the playoffs — scored 14-plus points three times in the six-game series and shot 47.6 percent from downtown against the New York Knicks. He can be a welcome burst of life under the right circumstances. And that is one quality the Kings should definitely value after losing their sense of direction in 2024-25.

They fired head coach Mike Brown and traded former franchise cornerstone De'Aaron Fox. Perhaps Dennis Schroder can curb some of the instability during the time he represents this franchise.

The potential cons of Schroder starting for Kings

Sacramento is rightly defined as a score-first squad, but that does not mean it is a particularly versatile unit. The 3-point shot continues to be a concern. Aside from Zach LaVine, who shot the long ball at a sweltering 44.6 percent clip in 32 games with the Kings, the team lacked floor-spacers. Schroder is unlikely to provide much help in that area. He specifically struggled with his stroke with the Warriors.

At a frigid 32.2 percent, you could say the man shot himself out of town. Dishing out $15 million per year to that very player, and trusting him to man starting point guard duties for up to three seasons is definitely not an optimal scenario for a stagnating organization. Schroder will turn 32 before the 2025-26 NBA campaign begins, leaving people to wonder if he can realistically elevate Sacramento for the foreseeable future.

Many fans would prefer rolling with Keon Ellis or trade candidate Malik Monk. Second-year PG Devin Carter's place on the team also becomes much cloudier. When a front office invests a lottery pick in a prospect, it usually keeps faith for at least a couple of seasons. Is the former Providence Friars star already on the outs after an injury-ravaged and offensively rough rookie campaign?

Maybe the Kings could have completed a trade to fill the position. Saving money and prioritizing youth has its benefits. However, I have to reiterate the point I made earlier. Sacramento backed itself in a corner when it assembled its roster. Now, it must make the best out of its predicament. Signing Schroder is not necessarily doubling down.

It could be the most practical way to ensure that there is at least a watchable product for fans before the opportunity to truly rebuild presents itself.

Final Grade for the Dennis Schroder contract

Scott Perry is using Schroder as a bridge to an eventual long-term starting point guard. If this plan goes as I believe it is intended to, then Sacramento will stay in the NBA Play-In picture and have a chance to sneak into the playoffs while the GM figures out how to shape the team's future.

Schroder can mentor Carter or any other young guard the Kings bring in during that time. He will then move on to his 11th different NBA organization and repeat the cycle. This union is inducing some groans right now, but there are positives that should come out of it.

The salary and years are both too high, and thus, will affect my overall grade. The free-agent market did not feature great options, though, forcing Sacramento to overpay for a competent PG. And that is what Dennis Schroder is. He is not a gateway to a promising new era of Kings basketball or championship contention, but he is a capable NBA competitor who can make this squad a bit better than it was before he arrived.

That is not appealing to everyone, I get it. However, it is enough for me to award Sacramento a decent grade.

Dennis Schroder contract: B