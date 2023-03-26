A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

De’Aaron Fox will be sidelined on Saturday when the Sacramento Kings take on the Utah Jazz. This is after the Fox was forced to exit Friday’s win against the Phoenix Suns due to a hamstring injury.

The good news for Kings fans is that the injury does not seem to be overly concerning. Sacramento head coach Mike Brown provided a timely update on Fox’s status ahead of Saturday’s matchup, and according to the veteran shot-caller, the team’s decision to have De’Aaron sit out against the Jazz is “more precautionary than anything else.”

De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) will be OUT for tonight's game vs. the Jazz, says Mike Brown. Brown also added that the decision to sit out the Kings guard is "more precautionary than anything else". pic.twitter.com/KognAnOpo0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

Kings fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, so it’s good to hear that De’Aaron Fox isn’t dealing with anything serious here. After all, Sacramento can’t afford to lose their star point guard at this point in the season.

Entering Saturday’s contest against a shorthanded Jazz side that will not have the services of Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton, the Kings are third in the West with a 44-29 record. They are just two games behind Ja Morant and the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies. At this point, a Top 2 finish in the conference is still well within reach for Sacramento. It is also worth noting that they are currently a full 5.5 games ahead of the fourth-placed Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kings will be back in action on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it sounds like there’s a good chance Fox will be back in that one.