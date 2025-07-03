Jonathan Kuminga has had an up-and-down career with the Golden State Warriors. The 2021 seventh overall pick has flashed stardom at times during his career, but he has often been in and out of Steve Kerr's rotation. His days in Golden State seem numbered, and the G-League Ignite product will likely find a new home this offseason.

With almost no teams having cap space this offseason, it may take a sign-and-trade for Kuminga to find the deal he feels he is worth with a new team. The Sacramento Kings already did a sign-and-trade deal that brought in Dennis Schroder. Perhaps they will continue making moves. After all, they are one of the teams with reported interest in Kuminga.

Kings' potential trade offer for Jonathan Kuminga

Kings receive: Jonathan Kuminga (four-year, $88 million)

Warriors receive: Malik Monk

The Kings' biggest need coming into the offseason was at point guard. They filled that need when they made a sign-and-trade deal for Schroder. The team may not be done adding point guards, either, as they've made free-agent meetings with Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon.

The team needs help all over the place, though, especially because the Western Conference is stacked, and teams such as the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets have only gotten better.

Kuminga is the star gamble that would be worth it for Sacramento. Kuminga has predominately been limited to being a role player with the Warriors. That means he can find success alongside former All-Stars such as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis.

Kuminga also has enough potential that he could take the Kings to the next level, though. Kuminga averaged 16.1 points per game two seasons ago because he is a freaky athlete and one of the best forward creators in the NBA.

Article Continues Below

The Kings are reportedly looking to get rid of Monk, so they'd surely be happy to send him out for Kuminga. In a new system and potentially with a coach that trusts him more, Kuminga could soar.

Will the Warriors trade Jonathan Kuminga?

Kuminga is a restricted free agent, but the Warriors seem unlikely to bring him back. He and Kerr have butted heads over the forward's role with the team, and he is coming off of an injury-plagued season in which his production was down. Kuminga can sign an offer sheet with any team, but the Warriors would have the right to match any deal.

Likewise, they could also deal him elsewhere in a sign-and-trade. This would allow the Warriors to get something back in return. Golden State reportedly doesn't want Monk, but that may change if Kuminga seems destined to sign a big deal elsewhere that would leave the Warriors without anything in return.

Monk is a sparkplug bench scorer who averaged 17.2 points per game last season. Golden State could use a scorer who can get buckets when Stephen Curry is taking a breather. The two-guard is effective in catch-and-shoot situations or off of the bounce. The Warriors have been rumored in deals for a number of stars this offseason, including LeBron James and Damian Lillard.

Monk is a more realistic acquisition option. Also, he is a much younger player. Of the teams with reported interest and a trade package that could realistically get the job done, the Kings might be the most ideal trading partner for the Warriors. The two haven't made progress on a deal, but it may get done sooner rather than later.