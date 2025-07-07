As guard Dennis Schroder signed with the Sacramento Kings on a $45 million deal, the terms of the situation became more clear in how the Detroit Pistons were involved. ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel would report that the Kings signing Schroder would come with a sign-and-trade including the Pistons, which has now been made official.

The news would be confirmed by Siegel on Monday and, the deal was “changed four different times,” but it will ultimately be a sign-and-trade.

“Are you all finally ready for the confirmation? Dennis Schroder is heading to the Kings by way of a sign-and-trade, multiple league sources have confirmed to ClutchPoints,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This changed four different times, but it has finally been decided that this deal will be a S&T.”

Schroder was with three teams last season, starting with the Brooklyn Nets, then being dealt to the Golden State Warriors in December before being traded to the Detroit Pistons before the deadline.

The financial aftermath of the Kings getting Dennis Schroder

With the Kings involved in rumors for Jonathan Kuminga and other players, the addition of Schroder is an interesting one, as the team gets a veteran point guard who could fill a role easily. Siegel would give insight into the financial ramifications of the deal, saying that to take on the contract of the 31-year-old, the team will be utilizing Kevin Hueter's $16.8 million exception.

“The Kings are using their Huerter $16.8M exception to take on Schroder’s contract,” Siegel wrote on the social media platform X. “Detroit creates about a $14.8M TPE that can be utilized over the next year at the cost of a second-round pick. Kings will keep their MLE intact.”

Last season through three teams, Schroder would average 13.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Sacramento looks to improve after finishing with a 40-42, which put them ninth in the Western Conference.