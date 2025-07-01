After a disappointing ending to their 2024-25 season, the Los Angeles Clippers came into this summer with a number of priorities. One of the priorities was to address the backup big man position, which the Clippers did immediately into free agency with the commitment of Brook Lopez.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Clippers elected to move forward without Drew Eubanks.

Clippers waive Drew Eubanks, who will join Kings

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the LA Clippers are waiving center Drew Eubanks after a two month stint with the team. Eubanks had a non-guarantee on the 2025-26 season of his deal worth $4.75 million. Although that deadline is in January, the team decided to make the move now and get $12.5 million below the first apron.

Once he clears waivers, Eubanks is expected to join the Sacramento Kings in free agency, Charania reports.

The Los Angeles Clippers are waiving center Drew Eubanks and Eubanks plans to sign with the Sacramento Kings on a one-year deal after he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. Additional frontcourt depth for the Kings. pic.twitter.com/rBgBMV7iLg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Eubanks appeared in 24 games for the LA Clippers after being acquired at the February trade deadline. He averaged 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game for Los Angeles.

The Clippers kept Eubanks on the roster as they attempted to find trades that could require using his salary as potential filler. It's unclear if waiving him means they couldn't find a suitable trade or simply needed the roster spot to fill in.

As it stands, the Clippers still have a need for a backup point guard. At this time, the names that appear to be most connected to the team are Chris Paul and Malcolm Brogdon.