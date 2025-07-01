The Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings are reportedly looking at a sign-and-trade scenario involving the likes of Malik Monk and Dennis Schroder. Monk, owed upwards of $18 million for the upcoming season, has emerged as a serious trade candidate for Detroit as they aim to improve backcourt depth.

On the other hand, Schroder was understood to have entered an agreement with the Kings after recently entering unrestricted free agency. This sign-and-trade deal could help facilitate that move, per NBA Insider Jake Fischer.

Detroit is understood to be viewing Monk as a secondary shooter and scoring threat alongside Cade Cunningham. He is seen as an affordable option that will also allow the Pistons to continue their pursuit of Duncan Robinson. This comes in a scenario where Detroit may need to move quickly to replace Malik Beasley, who is currently under investigation for alleged gambling.

Monk is coming off a great season during which he averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. He would immediately add to the Pistons’ backcourt depth and provide a dependable scoring threat off the bench.

Monk appears to be an ideal fit for a Pistons system that relies on distance shooting. He has converted over 35% from the 3-point line throughout his career and may be the best possible replacement for Beasley.

On the other hand, the Kings are looking at Schroder as a reliable veteran who would provide some much-needed leadership and playoff experience. Schroder put up 13.1 points and 5.4 assists per game last season across stints with the Pistons, Nets, and the Warriors.

He can easily double down as another ball handler for the Kings to rely on after trading De'Aaron Fox. The Kings will also avoid losing Monk for nothing, and in return get a veteran who can both act as a starter or provide cover off the bench.

While it is unclear how close the Pistons are to signing Duncan Robinson, Monk's arrival will ease the burden on the front office and allow them to bide their time as they continue to understand Beasley's situation.