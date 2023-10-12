The Vancouver Canucks began a home-and-home series with the Edmonton Oilers to kick off the 2023-24 NHL season. And Vancouver came out of the gate absolutely swinging. Vancouver took an 8-1 lead over Edmonton in this game while chasing Oilers goalie Jack Campbell from the game.

The Canucks are led offensively by forward Brock Boeser. The 26-year-old Minnesota native has four goals in the game, recording his fourth career hat trick. His feat is one we haven't seen from a Canucks player in quite some time, either.

Boeser is the third player in Vancouver history to record a hat trick in the season-opening game, according to NHL Public Relations. He is also the first Canucks to do it since Greg Adams scored four goals on October 4, 1987. The first to do it was Rick Blight, who scored four on October 6, 1979.

Boeser's four goals

Boeser's first goal came with a little over eight minutes left in the first period. He received a pass from J.T. Miller and riled a shot past Campbell to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead. His second goal of the contest came early in the second period. The 26-year-old slotted home a rebound off a shot from Miller to make it 3-0.

Vancouver fans would throw their hats on the ice later in the second. The goal was a bit weird, as the puck seemed to deflect off Boeser in the slot and slide passed Campbell. In any event, he had his hat trick, and Campbell was pulled from the game.

In the third period, Boeser scored his fourth. Quinn Hughes fired a shot on goal from the point that deflected off J.T. Miller, hitting Stuart Skinner's pads. The puck came loose, and Boeser slotted it home with ease.

The Canucks are certainly going to carry the momentum from this game into their next encounter against the Oilers. Vancouver travels to Edmonton on Saturday for a game that will surely be an intense affair.