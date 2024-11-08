The Vancouver Canucks took on a heated interdivisional matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. The game was tied with a few minutes left in the first period. However, just before that point, winger Brock Boeser went down after a rough hit from a Kings defender.

Boeser skated down the rink and made a pass before being met with a vicious hit from Tanner Jeannot, as shown on X (formerly Twitter):

Hopefully, Brock Boeser did not suffer a serious injury and can make a speedy recovery. He amassed one shot on goal during the first period.

Thursday's intense matchup is a critical one for both the Canucks and the Kings. Vancouver entered the matchup with a 6-2-3 record and accumulated 15 points, while Los Angeles held an 8-3-3 record with 19 points.

The Canucks need their squad as healthy as possible if they want to continue climbing the Pacific Division standings. Thankfully, Vancouver received a positive injury update on goalkeeper Thatcher Demko. Demko was back on the ice taking shots from his teammates earlier in the week, according to Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet on X.

Nevertheless, Vancouver still needs to execute with the personnel they have available, something they are still working on. The Canucks drew a strong NSFW reaction from veteran forward JT Miller after the team's blowout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 30.

“We make it way too easy on the other team,” Miller told reporters after the game. “I think (there's) not enough ‘F you' in our game. We haven't played 60 minutes to our identity yet this year.”

Vancouver took Miller's words to heart and won the next two matchups over the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. The Canucks look to extend their winning streak to three with a hopeful win over the Kings on Thursday night.