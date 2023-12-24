The Canucks are one of the best teams in the NHL as Christmas approaches.

The Vancouver Canucks are entering the NHL's Christmas break riding high. They defeated the San Jose Sharks by a score of 7-4 on Saturday to mark their seventh win in their last nine tries. In the process, Vancouver has achieved a major feat not seen in the league since the 2005-06 season.

The Canucks sit in first place in the entire NHL as they head into the break. As a result, they are the first Canadian team to sit atop the league at Christmas since the Ottawa Senators in 2005, according to Sportsnet Stats. Ottawa was tied on points with the Detroit Red Wings at the time. However, they had a much better points percentage mark than the Winged Wheel.

For Vancouver, they hold first place outright. They have a two-point lead over the New York Rangers while sharing the league lead with the Blueshirts for wins on the year. It's an incredible start for a franchise that had an uncertain projection heading into the season.

Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson are leading Canucks

Two major reasons for Vancouver's resurgence are stars Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson. Pettersson broke out last season, scoring 102 points in 80 games. This season the Swedish center is on quite the tear. He has 13 goals and 43 points through 35 games in 2023-24.

Hughes, on the other hand, may be taking his game to the next level. He has 10 goals and 44 points through 35 games this season. He has already surpassed his goals total from last season (7). Furthermore, the Orlando native is on pace to score an astonishing 102 points.

These two aren't the only reasons for Vancouver's success, of course. Canucks stars J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser have rebounded in major ways. Miller leads the team with 48 points through 35 games. Meanwhile, Boeser leads the team with 24 goals and ranks behind only Auston Matthews for most goals in the entire league.

The Vancouver Canucks are a very good hockey team. That much is evident at this point. What remains to be seen is their ability to truly contend for the Stanley Cup. In any sense, their season continues on December 28 when they play host to another surprising team in the Philadelphia Flyers.