Vancouver Canucks star Kiefer Sherwood posted his first career NHL hat trick, in the team's 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche Monday. Sherwood is sharing his feelings on what happened in that game.

“A pretty special honor. I was trying to take it in,” Sherwood said, per NHL.com. “I really appreciate the fan support. Obviously, their passion is something that Vancouver is known for, and it’s pretty cool. I'll definitely remember it.”

Canucks fans have to be happy as Sherwood is blazing hot on offense right now. The winger has 11 goals in 30 games this season, helping to lift the Canucks to a 16-9-5 overall record. He's playing his first season in Vancouver.

Sherwood seems to take it pretty hard when the team loses. The Canucks' win over Colorado was a bounce-back game for the team, who had lost to Boston just a few days before.

“Last game was obviously unacceptable and disappointing,” Sherwood added. “We owe it to our fans to be better on home ice. It's something we've been talking about. Obviously, it's a strength for us to have them in our back pocket, and we need to give them stuff to feed off.”

The winger has 17 points this season for Vancouver.

Canucks are showing good balance on the ice this season

Vancouver is once again one of the stronger teams in the NHL's Western Conference this season. The Canucks are hoping to make another run at a Stanley Cup championship, after losing in the playoffs last year to the Edmonton Oilers.

Sherwood is helping to make that happen, but he's not the only member of the team contributing right now. Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko put together an impressive performance against the Avalanche, making 30 saves. It was his first win of the year, in three starts.

“Big one for me,” Demko said following the win. “Certainly wouldn't have liked 0-3 my first three back.”

Demko has been injured, which kept him out of the net for the last few months. Canucks fans hope that their goalie can keep that momentum going, as the team is without goalie Kevin Lankinen. Lankinen is dealing with an illness, that's kept him off the ice a few games.

The good news for the club is that Sherwood is really clicking right now. His hat trick on Monday came on an empty net goal.

“I was just trying to take it in, having the whole arena [chanting is] something you dream of as a kid,” the winger added. “Those are the kind of moments that you work for and just kind of manifest and visualize, so I'm really thankful and grateful for them.”

The Canucks are on the road, and play their next game against Utah Wednesday. Vancouver is now fourth in the Pacific Division after the victory over Colorado.