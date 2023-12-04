Vancouver Canucks star Quinn Hughes discussed facing his brothers Jack and Luke and the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Vancouver Canucks star Quinn Hughes will play his brothers Jack and Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils for the first time at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, and he spoke about the emotions he feels going into the game.

“Of course, it's the dream,” Quinn Hughes said, via Mike Morreale of NHL.com. “We probably talked about it as kids playing mini-sticks and stuff but as far as this year, they're going to want two points, I'm going to want two points, and everyone's worried about their individual game.”

Quinn Huges leads all defenseman with nine goals, and is tied with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for most points among defenseman, so this matchup for the Canucks against his brothers and the Devils is one that should catch a lot of eyeballs.

“It's too good to be true and it doesn't happen a lot (three brothers playing in the same game) but we're pretty chill guys,” Quinn Hughes said, via Morreale. “We're going to play the game and we're going to talk and chill before and probably after, but it's not like we're going to be betting against each other. … No one's trying to teach anyone a lesson. I think it's just, we're there to play a hockey game and that's it.”

Jack and Quinn Hughes have played six times, with Jack and the Devils holding a 5-1 record in those matchups, but now Luke will be playing in the game for the first time. It will be interesting to see if the Canucks can keep their strong season going, or if the Devils can get their disappointing season to this point turned around.