Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov spoke out about the recent trade that saw him leave the Calgary Flames.

The Vancouver Canucks made an interesting upgrade to their blueliner recently. They acquired defenseman Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames last week. Zadorov even made his debut with Vancouver against the Flames in Calgary on Saturday. Now, he's opening up about the fourth trade of his career.

Zadorov revealed his immediate reaction to the trade with the media. “Shocked, like always,” the Canucks blueliner said, via NHL.com. “I feel like every guy that gets traded is a little bit shocked. Had a lot of messages, lot of calls, lot of people to talk to from the organization. I think it was a lot of business, for sure.”

The trade came on the heels of a trade request the 28-year-old put in last month. Zadorov, an unrestricted free agent at season's end, bolsters Vancouver's depth on the back end. Especially with Carson Soucy out for the next four to six weeks.

“We felt we were a little bit thin on the back end there, and then Soucy got injured and we felt that we needed to address it,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Sunday, via NHL.com.

Zadorov picked up a point in his first game with the Canucks, as well. Originally, he received credit for an empty net goal. However, the credit was later given to star forward Elias Pettersson. Zadorov did get credit for the primary assist, though.

Zadorov and the Canucks certainly hope Saturday's win is the beginning of good times to come. They seek back-to-back wins on Tuesday when they take the ice against the New Jersey Devils at home.