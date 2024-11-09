The Vancouver Canucks signed Daniel Sprong to a one-year contract over the summer. They hoped he could add secondary scoring and aid in a potential run for the Stanley Cup. Instead, Sprong lasted nine games in Vancouver. The Canucks announced they have traded Sprong to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for future considerations.

Sprong spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Detroit Red Wings. He helped the Winged Wheel push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they ultimately fell short. The Amsterdam, Netherlands native scored 18 goals and 43 points for the Red Wings in 2023-24. They did not offer him a contract in NHL Free Agency, instead electing to sign Vladimir Tarasenko.

Sprong is quite familiar with the Kraken. In fact, he played for the franchise prior to signing with the Red Wings in 2023. The 27-year-old broke out in 2022-23, scoring 21 goals and helping Seattle make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kraken came within one win of making the Western Conference Finals before a loss to the Dallas Stars.

Sprong returns to the Kraken as they seek an offensive spark. They have lost nine of their first 14 games to begin the 2024-25 NHL campaign. The Kraken currently rank in the bottom half of the league in terms of Goals For Per Game, according to ESPN. And they hope Sprong could find his 2022-23 form as he returns to the Pacific Northwest.

The Canucks, meanwhile, are also looking to shuffle the deck. Vancouver has had a fine start to the new season, and hold onto third place in the Pacific Division. However, they have a goal differential of +3. This is the worst goal differential of any Western Conference team to hold a playoff spot through divisional seeding.

The Canucks freed up a little bit of cap space in making this trade with the Kraken. And Daniel Sprong has a chance to see more of the ice in Seattle. It's a deal that could certainly benefit both sides as the 2024-25 season continues to roll along.