The Vancouver Canucks are coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break with a massive road trip. They'll hit the skies for matchups in Vegas, Utah, Los Angeles, Anaheim, and Seattle before returning home. Vancouver is holding down the final playoff spot heading into that stretch, so every game is key. But Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports that goalie Thatcher Demko likely won't be joining them on that road trip.

“Goalie Thatcher Demko not expected to travel w Canucks for 5-game trip that starts Saturday in Vegas. LBI,” MacIntyre reported.

Demko's lower-body injury has not been revealed since he left the final game before the break. After making six saves in ten minutes against the Maple Leafs, he ceded the net to Kevin Lankinen. And this is not the first injury issue for Demko this season, only playing 17 of their 55 games.

That puts a lot of pressure on Lankinen, who has been solid in relief of Demko this year. But he struggled as the goalie for Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off. While they dealt with defensive issues that put a lot of pressure on the goalie, his 4.84 goals-against average and .811 save percentage were disappointing. This stretch is important and Lankinen could get an important piece back.

No Thatcher Demko puts the pressure on Canucks captain

Quinn Hughes is the Canucks captain and the defending Norris Trophy winner as the top defenseman. He had to bow out of the 4 Nations Face-Off due to an injury but was seen at practice on Tuesday. While he was in a non-contact jersey, his status as the Team USA injury replacement should give Canucks fans hope for the first game.

Outside of Hughes and Filip Hronek, the Canucks blue line is bleak. When those players are off the ice, they struggle immensely and put the goalies in a bad position. Lankinen's issues in the 4 Nations tournament can be choked up to not having a Hughes-type defender in front of him.

The Canucks have a three-point lead over the Calgary Flames and both have played 55 games coming out of the break. Their games against Utah and Anaheim will help put distance between those teams but the Flames are the team to watch. They don't play again until March 12 in Calgary, which is after the March 7 trade deadline.

Lankinen will have the pressure on him shortly after a disappointing performance for Finland. If Hughes cannot help him through this stretch, the Canucks could struggle this month.