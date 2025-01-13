The Vancouver Canucks have been an intriguing team this NHL season. With Elias Pettersson and JT Miller trade rumors swirling, the team has stayed afloat in the Western Conference playoff race. As if the distractions weren't enough, they had been operating shorthanded defensively. But the Canucks appear to be getting Filip Hronek back from injury soon, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“Filip Hronek — out with injury since Nov 27 — skating with the Canucks today in Winnipeg,” Friedman reported on Monday.

Hronek had a lower-body injury that necessitated surgery in early December. In his absence, the Canucks struggled at points but kept their playoff position and can now take a step forward. Hronek was acquired for a first-round pick at the 2023 NHL trade deadline and has been a great defender in Vancouver since.

There is no one happier to hear about Hronek's return than Quinn Hughes. Last year's Norris Trophy winner has been leading a subpar defensive group while the drama flares with the offense. Plus, Thatcher Demko was out for the start of the season. Having both his starting goal and number two man back will make life easier for the Canucks captain.

What is next for the Canucks? And how can they salvage a bizarre season?

Canucks must lean on their defense through offensive turmoil

The Canucks should trade Elias Pettersson or JT Miller before the trade deadline. Pettersson has no trade protection and can be dealt anywhere this season. Reports indicate that the two do not get along and it has created strife in the locker room. But the centers are important to the team on both ends of the ice.

According to JFresh Hockey on X, formerly Twitter, Hughes is the only defenseman who thrives without Pettersson or Miller on the ice. These numbers show that the Canucks do not have many great defensive players and those three stars are three of the few. Trading one or two of them would put a massive load on Hughes. So getting Hronek back and making sure he is at the top of his game is vital.

Erik Brannstrom was placed on waivers on Monday, meaning that Hronek is coming back soon. Whether he plays on Tuesday is yet to be seen, but the Canucks could use him to build on their momentum from Saturday. They beat the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Hockey Night in Canada 3-0. The win kept them in a playoff spot before a big game against the Jets.