The biggest names in all of hockey will gather for the NHL All-Star Game on February 3, 2024.

The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a slump right now. Detroit has lost six of their last seven games following their 4-3 loss at home to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. As a result, the Winged Wheel is no longer in possession of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

To be fair, the Red Wings have dealt with their share of injuries. In fact, Monday night saw goaltender Ville Husso and forward Klim Kostin leave the game early. When Detroit is healthy, though, they've shown some real promise. And it seems as if the team has turned a corner.

Detroit is not holding a playoff spot, but they aren't far out. They are behind the Washington Capitals based on tiebreakers. Furthermore, they are just one point back of the Carolina Hurricanes for the top wild-card spot in the East.

Before we get to the playoffs, though, the league will honor its top stars in February. The 2024 NHL All-Star Game takes place on February 3rd in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. And the Red Wings have a fair few candidates who could make the trip East for the game. With no further ado, here are the top candidates to represent the Detroit Red Wings at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Lucas Raymond could make his first NHL All-Star Game

The Red Wings drafted Lucas Raymond fourth overall in 2020. They hoped the Swedish forward would eventually develop into a top-six sniper who could be a prominent feature of their offense. So far this season, the 21-year-old has shown that he could certainly fill that role for Detroit.

In 30 games, Raymond has 10 goals and 24 points. He is on pace to surpass his career high in goals and points as of this writing. Those career highs were set in his rookie season when he scored 23 goals and 57 points. This season has mostly been encouraging as the Gothenburg native approaches restricted free agency.

Lucas Raymond has played an important role in Detroit's potent offense this year. If he continues, he could help the team make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in seven years. And he may be able to skate among the best in the league at the NHL All-Star Game in February.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has a case

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin entered this season coming off the best year of his career. And in terms of representing the team at the NHL All-Star Game, he is experienced. The Waterford, Michigan native has made three All-Star Games in his career. This includes last year's event where he scored a hat trick.

Larkin has missed some time with injuries this season, so who knows if he'll even be up for it. That said, he is certainly a candidate to make an appearance. He is on pace for 30 goals and 80 points this year as he and new teammate Alex DeBrincat found chemistry early in the year.

Dylan Larkin could certainly decline to partake given his injuries this season. It isn't uncommon for players to skip the NHL All-Star Game and use the break in the schedule for rest. In any event, the Red Wings captain is absolutely in the race to represent the Winged Wheel in Toronto.

Alex DeBrincat's All-Star Homecoming

Detroit acquired hometown star Alex DeBrincat in an effort to take the next step. The Red Wings struggled to score goals, and had for a few seasons. Bringing in a two-time 41-goal scorer is a sure-fire way to help solve that issue. And so far, the Farmington Hills native is doing his job.

DeBrincat scored twice on his birthday Monday night in Detroit's 4-3 loss. Those goals brought his total on the season to 15 through his first 31 games in Hockeytown. He is currently on a 40-goal, 75-point debut season back in his home state.

DeBrincat has also reunited with former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Patrick Kane in the Motor City. How this reunion will turn out obviously remains to be seen. In any event, his performance so far has made Alex DeBrincat the top candidate to represent the Detroit Red Wings in Toronto at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.