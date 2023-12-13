Could the San Jose Sharks add to their roster ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline?

The San Jose Sharks are clearly in a rebuild. That much was obvious prior to the 2023-24 NHL season. It became painfully evident when they started the season by losing their first 11 games of the year. To be fair to them, they have played better as of late. In fact, they are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games.

However, this is not enough to stave off a rebuild. It isn't even enough to bring them out of the Pacific Division cellar. San Jose's roster is certainly going to look different once the NHL Trade Deadline comes and goes on March 8.

We know the Sharks are likely to sell off some of their players for future assets. That said, they could stand to add to their team in a different way. There are a few younger players out there that could benefit from a change of scenery. San Jose could take a chance on them if the price is just right.

The Sharks are going to be active between now and March 8. But which players should they target during that span of time? Well, here are three potential early trade targets for San Jose in the 2023-24 NHL season.

Andrew Peeke could help on the back end

The Sharks need help all over the ice, but especially on defense. General manager Mike Grier has already made one move to add to the blueline. San Jose acquired Calen Addison from the Minnesota Wild on November 8. Grier could take a similar gamble on Andrew Peeke.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have sought to move a defenseman since the beginning of the season. Peeke is one name that has floated around as a potential trade candidate. The 25-year-old has played just seven games this season, though three of those games have come rather recently.

The price for Peeke may be steep. His contract runs for another two years after this season. There is room for the Florida native to grow as a player, and the Blue Jackets are likely aware of that. If the Sharks can figure out a deal, though, Andrew Peeke could help San Jose's blueline.

Morgan Frost could be on the move

The Philadelphia Flyers look like they've turned the corner this year. Philadelphia is third in the Metropolitan Division, which would qualify them for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As a result, they don't need to trade forward Morgan Frost. That said, general manager Daniel Briere is not afraid of striking if the iron gets hot.

The Flyers have played 28 games this season, but Frost has only played 18. Through those 18 games, the Barrie, Ontario native hasn't exactly lit up the scoresheet. He has three goals and six points so far this season.

Frost is a former first-round pick, so there could be some untapped potential here. He won't wow you offensively, but he can chip in here and there while playing solid defense. At 24 years old, though, a team could sell themselves on a potential offensive breakout.

The Flyers forward does have one more season left on his contract and then restricted free agency after that. This could raise the cost of a trade. However, if the Sharks can figure something out, Morgan Frost might be worth the flier.

Jonatan Berggren would be a steal

The Detroit Red Wings have found themselves in the hunt for the Stanley Cup Playoffs through their first 28 games. That said, things haven't exactly been smooth sailing for the Winged Wheel. And it seems they are looking to stabilize things. They are in active trade discussions according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

One name being discussed is young forward Jonatan Berggren. This is a somewhat shocking development. The young Swedish forward didn't make the team out of training camp this season. But he did score 15 goals in his rookie season a year ago. The 23-year-old has performed well in the AHL this season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, as well.

Berggren recently rejoined Detroit after they placed Dylan Larkin and JT Compher on injured reserve. And he's picked up where he left off, scoring in back-to-back games. “Jonny Burgers” could certainly appeal to any rebuilding team on the trade market.

How San Jose could work out this type of trade is hard to say. Especially this far out from the NHL Trade Deadline in March. That said, the Sharks need players with upside who can make an immediate impact on their roster. Jonatan Berggren is exactly that, and San Jose should make him one of their priority targets if he is truly available.