Phil Kessel is one step closer to a return

It looks like the Vancouver Canucks have taken an interest in Phil Kessel. As per the team's official X (Twitter) account, the seasoned vet is set for a workout in Abbotsford sometime this week.

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin on Phil Kessel: “Phil has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbottsford this week. “ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 14, 2024

Following a one-year stint with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2022-23 season, Kessel became a free agent after winning his third Stanley Cup title. If his evaluation is deemed a success, the 36-year-old will be bringing plenty of experience and leadership to the Canucks. After all, Kessel has been in the NHL for 17 years. In the past, he's had stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes, and the Boston Bruins.

Additionally, Kessel's durability is one of his biggest strengths. The winger is also the league's all-time leader in consecutive games played (1,064), with his streak spanning from 2009-2023.

Last season, Kessel managed to tally 14 goals and 36 points in all of Vegas' 82 regular-season games. However, in the postseason, the forward only appeared during the Knights' first-round series. After four games played against the Winnipeg Jets, Kessel wasn't granted minutes for the rest of the playoffs.

If he ends up with the Canucks, Phil Kessel will add depth to a group of wingers that include Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander. And furthermore, looking at how the Canucks are faring right now, Kessel might even get the chance to take home a fourth Stanley Cup title.

For now, however, the first step is to impress the team at his upcoming workout. Knowing how long the vet has been in the league, it won't be a surprise if the results turn out well.