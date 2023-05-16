Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

It’s no secret that Vancouver Canucks forward JT Miller is an excellent hockey player — but he’s also a great golfer, and he put his skills to the test at a US Open qualifier in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Miller was among 77 golfers who competed in the one-day, 18-hole event at The Club in Nevillewood, according to NHL.com’s Wes Crosby. Although he wasn’t one of the four who advanced to the qualifying final stage, it was still a successful round for the 30-year-old.

“It’s awesome,” Miller said about spending time with his father and caddie Dennis. “We’ve played a ton of golf together over the years. But for it to be taken a little more seriously for one day, I think one day is a good amount of days for us, for sure. It’s relaxed. It’s fun. We keep it pretty light.”

Dennis Miller expressed his appreciation for getting to spend the day with his son, in a sport that isn’t as fast and aggressive as hockey.

“Any time you can spend time with your kid, and I don’t have to swing a club, that’s even better yet,” Dennis explained. “He just likes to compete. I like to be there, try to talk with him. I know the ins and outs of him, so I try to keep him at a level head. Hockey’s more of an aggressive game. This one, he needs to gear it back a little bit. I just try to help him do that.”

It was the second straight year that Miller has competed in a local qualifier; he tied for 40th with a 7-over par 77 last year at Butler Country Club in Pennsylvania, per Crosby. Miller improved in 2023, finishing 6-over-par 78 and tied for 35th.

“I feel like today was a lot better,” Canucks’ JT Miller said. “I wasn’t into this expecting to move on or anything. I just wanted to see if I could compete with these guys…I’m a competitor in all things. It doesn’t need to be professional sports; any activity, really, I like to compete…It’s just a challenge for myself. I enjoy the challenge.”