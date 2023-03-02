The NHL trade deadline arrives at 3 PM ET on Friday, but don’t tell general managers that. They are getting their business done early, with the latest move seeing the Vancouver Canucks pull off a shocking move to acquire defenseman Filip Hronek.

The Canucks acquired Hronek from the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, along with a fourth-round pick in 2023. In return, the Red Wings acquired a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.

The first-round pick going to Detroit in this trade actually originally belonged to the New York Islanders. Vancouver acquired this pick from the Islanders in the blockbuster Bo Horvat trade earlier this season.

The condition on this pick came from that deal, as well. If the pick lands inside the top 12, the pick slides to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick. With this trade, Detroit would acquire that pick instead of the Canucks.

Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin spoke with the media after the Hronek trade announcement. “We are excited to add a 25-year-old right-shot defenceman who handles the puck well and possesses a strong two-way game,” said Allvin.

“He (Hronek) has steadily progressed throughout his time in Detroit to show that he is a top pairing defenceman in this league. We are happy to continue to add younger pieces to build out the core of this team,” he continued.

Hronek enjoyed a career year with the Red Wings prior to the trade to Vancouver. He set a new career high in goals with nine and matched his career high in points with 38 in 60 games.

Furthermore, Filip Hronek is not a rental player for the Canucks. The 25-year-old is signed through next season with a $4.4 million annual average value. The new Canucks defenseman is a restricted free agent after next season.