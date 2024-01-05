The two stars will reportedly headline a revamped NHL All-Star Weekend.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, the leading goal-scorer in the NHL, has been named as one of four captains in the NHL All-Star Game, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic:

“While the NHL isn’t expected to formally name the captains until later this month, Matthews and Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid have already agreed to lead two of the teams, according to the sources.”

The NHL has gotten rid of the divisional format for All-Star weekend and will instead have captains draft their own teams for a 3-on-3 tournament. That draft will be televised to kick off the weekend. There will also be a showcase of PWHL players.

The league is also revamping the format for its skills competition. Matthews has reportedly signed on to be one of the 12 players vying for a $1 million prize that's offered up to the individual who accumulates the most points across eight events.

That promises to keep the former NHL Hart Trophy winner in the spotlight throughout the first All-Star weekend held in Toronto since the 2000 event.

Matthews has now been selected as an All-Star in all seven NHL seasons where he’s been eligible.

The NHL selected one player from each of the 32 teams, with the remaining 12 All-Star spots to be decided by an online vote.

Matthews' teammate William Nylander perhaps the most notable omission because Matthews’ teammate sat fifth overall in league scoring with 51 points. He is in the midst of his best season with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023-24, and the Swedish superstar is going to be due for a massive payday this summer.