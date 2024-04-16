The Washington Capitals wrap up their season with a trip to the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Flyers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Capitals are in a win-and-in situation right now. If they win this game, they clinch the playoffs. If they lose this game in regulation or overtime, they lose their spot as the second Wild Card team to the Flyers. There is a lot riding on this game, but the Capitals control their own destiny.
The Flyers are sitting at 87 points with this being their final game of the season. They can get to 89 points with a win here, but it still might not be enough. However, there is still mathematically a chance for them. Philadelphia will be at full health Tuesday night when they host the Capitals.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Capitals-Flyers Odds
Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline: +122
Philadelphia Flyers: -1.5 (+172)
Moneyline: -146
Over: 5.5 (-120)
Under: 5.5 (-102)
How to Watch Capitals vs. Flyers
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Washington has the top spot in the Eastern Conference Wild Card, and they have a tough task trying to keep it. The Capitals should be able to have a great game in the defensive zone in this one. The Flyers score under three goals per game, which makes it very hard to win. Washington holding Philadelphia to under three goals would be huge in this game.
Washington has held the Flyers to just five goals in regulation this season. When the Capitals allow three goals or less, they have a record of 35-6-8. Every team is going to be very good when they allow at most three goals, but the Capitals have done just that plenty of times. If they can have another solid game, they will be able to solidify their playoff position.
Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Flyers can easily match the Capitals in the defensive zone. This is because Washington scores just 2.65 goals per game. Along with that, the Capitals do not take a lot of shots per game. They are strategic with their shooting, but that is why they score so little. If Philadelphia can just make those saves, and get in the shooting lanes, they will be able to win this game and give themselves a chance for the playoffs.
When the Flyers allow less than four goals, they are 38-7-5. As mentioned, any team is good when playing that well in the defensive zone. However, the Flyers are one of the best. That is literally all of their wins. Philadelphia will not win this game if they allow a fourth goals. If the Flyers can contain the Capitals, which they should be able to do, they will win this game.
Final Capitals-Flyers Prediction & Pick
This is going to be as competitive as game 82 gets. Both teams are fighting for their playoff hopes, which will make this game feel like a postseason battle. As for a winner, I like the Flyers to win at home. Washington is a little bit worse on the road, and they are coming off a very tough game against the Boston Bruins. The Flyers are my pick.
Final Capitals-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Flyers ML (-146)