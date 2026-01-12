On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 season came to a fitting end with an ugly home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The Eagles' much-maligned offense mustered only 19 points in this game, and the team was unable to capitalize on two brutal interceptions from Brock Purdy en route to the loss.

It wasn't a great game from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who launched the ball into triple coverage on the Eagles' final play from scrimmage and saw it batted down to seal the win for the 49ers, and after the game, Hurts got 100% real on the 49ers' defensive effort.

“I want to give my respects to the 49ers — how they came out and played. They made plays when they needed to. Coaches coached well,” said Hurts, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the 49ers have played well on defense all year despite having dealt with a plethora of brutal injuries, including to stars Fred Warner and Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, arguably no offense in recent NFL history has underperformed relative to its talent level to the extent that the Eagles did this year, with the team's vast array of star skill positional players frequently coming up short in the biggest moments.

On Sunday, it was AJ Brown, who has frequently complained about his lack of targets over the years, dropping multiple passes, including a key one late in the fourth quarter, and drawing a chorus of boos from the angry fans in the Lincoln Financial Field seats.

In any case, the Eagles are now faced with an offseason filled with more questions than answers, with many fans predicting that step number one will be firing offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

All told, the Eagles' run as Super Bowl champions is officially over.