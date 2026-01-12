Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni accrued double-digit wins in four consecutive seasons and helped deliver the city its second-ever Super Bowl championship. The team has never had a losing campaign under his helm and is a regular force in the NFC. Upon reviewing those facts, one would assume that the 44-year-old has already achieved beloved status within the city. Perhaps history will be kind to him, but Philly is coming for Sirianni in the present.

The Eagles' continued offensive struggles boiled over in Sunday's 23-19 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, as the 2024-25 champs were forced to vacate their throne. An injury-ravaged squad that also lost star tight end George Kittle to a torn Achilles was able to overcome a vaunted defense and merciless home crowd in Lincoln Financial Field. Questionable play-calling, an egregious decision to burn a timeout late and bad optics all preceded the upset victory.

While there is plenty to nitpick in this NFC Wild Card clash, fans are assigning a majority of the blame to the HC. Longtime local sports talk personality Anthony Gargano is calling for Sirianni's dismissal, believing him to be the root of the squad's offensive deficiencies. NFL Network reporter and Philadelphia native Mike Garafolo vehemently pushed back on the stance, and fireworks ensued.

“I want Kevin Stefanski here,” the host of “The Anthony Gargano Show” said, causing an incredulous Garafolo to briefly get up from his chair. “I don't think he's a smart football man. Compared to me? Yeah. Compared to other NFL people that I know? No, I don't.”

Garafolo highlighted Sirianni's Super Bowl ring and attributed some of this season's disappointment to fundamental roster problems, such as the endlessly-scrutinized Jalen Hurts-AJ Brown pairing. Gargano credits general manager Howie Roseman for assembling a team that nearly won two titles in a three-year span. He also thinks an offensive-minded head coach should produce better results in his field of expertise.

Can Nick Sirianni get the Eagles' offense back on track?

It seems unlikely that the Eagles will fire Nick Sirianni this offseason, but if they do, his loyalty to much-maligned offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo could be what pushes him out of town. Amid a concerning trend of stagnancy that drew comparisons to the 2023-24 late-season implosion, the polarizing individual opted not to switch play-callers entering the final stretch of the year.

Vandalizing Patullo's home was reprehensible, but it was certainly fair for fans to criticize his performance. Even if Sirianni makes a change at OC for the 2026-27 campaign, people demand culpability for the decisions he made this season. Philly's struggles were amplified in the absence of All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who missed the last two months with a foot injury.

The franchise great will turn 36 years old in May. The organization cannot be so heavily reliant on him to manufacture offense. Anthony Gargano and others demand a change in leadership on the sidelines.

But Mike Garafolo expresses a sentiment that ownership is surely mulling over in the aftermath of the Eagles' playoff defeat: it is hard to win in the NFL and in this city. And Sirianni has done so. The debate rages on.