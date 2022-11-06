Alex Ovechkin grows legend, pulls off goal-scoring feat not even Waye Gretzky, Gordie Howe achieved

The legend of the Great Eight continues to grow, as Washington Capitals superstar sniper Alex Ovechkin is now the NHL’s all-time leader in career goals scored in just one uniform, replacing Detroit Red Wings great Gordie Howe on top of that statistical list.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal tonight, breaking Gordie Howe’s record for the most goals scored with a single franchise in NHL history.”

With his goal in the first period of Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, Alex Ovechkin is now the only player in the history of the NHL to have scored at least 787 goals with one team. At the same time, Ovechkin has also inched closer to more hallowed NHL records. His first-period goal against the Coyotes was also his 401st on the road ever, which means that he is a road score away from matching Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 402 goals in enemy territory.

Moreover, Alex Ovechkin is only now four goals away from joining Howe for the No. 2 spot on the NHL’s all-time goals scored list. Howe finished his legendary hockey career with 801 NHL goals. Gretzky is still way ahead at No. 1 with 894 career NHL goals, but Ovechkin definitely is a threat, especially if he manages to sustain his current scoring form.

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals entered the match against Arizona carrying a three-game losing skid, so it would be much sweeter for Ovi if Washington takes down the Coyotes on his record-breaking night.