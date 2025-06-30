The NBA free agency period officially began on Monday, and while contracts cannot officially be signed until July 6, teams can already begin negotiations with potential free agents. NBA teams have also been able to come to agreements with their own free agents before the negotiation period. The Milwaukee Bucks’ first order of business in NBA free agency was to agree to terms with Bobby Portis, and their second being to bring Kevin Porter Jr. back in the fold.

The Bucks and Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a new contract in free agency for two years and $11 million, as per Shams Charania of ESPN. Porter was originally acquired by the Bucks via trade with the LA Clippers at last season’s trade deadline. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Bucks, he was traded on draft night to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Prior to last season, Porter had been out of the NBA for a year following domestic violence charges. Porter ultimately accepted a plea deal for a lesser charge in the case.

After joining the Bucks at midseason, Porter appeared in 30 games, including two starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 49.4 percent shooting from the field, 40.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Bucks’ first round playoff exit against the Indiana Pacers, Porter averaged 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists across five games at a little over 30 minutes per game. He shot 39.6 percent from the field, 46.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With Damian Lillard likely missing most, if not all of next season due to the Achilles injury he suffered in the playoffs, the Bucks are going to need help in the backcourt. Re-signing Porter gives the team an additional ball-handling and playmaking guard who can score as well.