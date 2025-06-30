Veteran point guard Dennis Schroder and the Sacramento Kings have are finalizing an agreement on contract in free agency, league sources told ClutchPoints on Monday evening.

Schroder, 31, had become a free-agent target for multiple contending teams around the league this offseason. Although Schroder made it clear he was seeking a new contract with the Detroit Pistons, who he had been traded to during the 2024-25 season, the organization wasn't prepared to wait for him with other players available on the open market.

The Pistons acquired Schroder from the Utah Jazz immediately after he was traded by the Golden State Warriors in a multi-team deal that sent All-Star forward Jimmy Butler to the Dubs. Before going to Detroit or Utah, Schroder was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Warriors for De'Anthony Melton, who had suffered a torn ACL, and three second-round picks.

No matter where he has been throughout his 12 years in the NBA, Schroder has been a productive factor for his team in the backcourt, either in or out of the starting lineup. During the 2019-20 season when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Schroder finished second in the voting for Sixth Man of the Year to Montrezl Harrell.

In 75 combined games with the Nets, Warriors, and Pistons last season, Schroder averaged 13.1 points and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from 3-point range. He will immediately become a contributing factor for the Kings, who have other questions to address this offseason outside of finding a lead guard in their backcourt.

The Kings, run by new GM Scott Perry, are operating with all doors open regarding the future of the franchise.

After missing the playoffs for the second straight year and trading De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, the Kings are expected to make further changes to their roster. More specifically, DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk continue to appear in trade rumors around the league.

Numerous teams have also called Sacramento to express interest in All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, yet the Kings have not given any indications that they want to move on from their star big man, sources said. Still, a lot of uncertainty surrounds his future with this organization.

By adding Schroder, the Kings are hopeful that he will help bridge some gaps that exist between Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and others on the roster. He has always been a solid presence in the backcourt, and Schroder is more than capable of leading his team's offense at any speed.

The Kings will be the 10th different organization that Dennis Schroder has played for in the NBA.