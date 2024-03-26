Few expected this game to carry this much meaning. In fact, the last time these teams met, it was a blowout. Now, though, the Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals are potentially playing for their playoff lives. It's a game that superstar Alex Ovechkin is not taking lightly in the slightest.
Ovechkin spoke with reporters ahead of the Tuesday night clash in the nation's capital. The future Hall of Famer made it clear that his team is aware of what this game means. And their goal is to find a way to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, no matter what.
“Everybody understands the situation,” Ovechkin said Sunday, via NHL.com. “That’s why we fight all year, in training camp. We want to finish the season [strong]. In two weeks, we want to keep playing.”
Alex Ovechkin has come alive
Alex Ovechkin began the 2023-24 NHL season on a rather slow note. In fact, he had reached career lows a few different times early in the year. At the All-Star Break, it seemed as if the future Hall of Fame Capitals star might fall short of the 20-goal mark. However, he soon turned it all around.
Ovechkin has 18 goals over his last 24 games. Now, the Russian star has 26 goals and 58 points on the 2023-24 season. It's an incredible turnaround. A turnaround that doesn't have a huge explanation, according to the man himself. “I don't know,” he said, via NHL.com. “The puck goes in.”
Ovechkin is one of the major reasons the Capitals are in the position they are in. And if they want to remain there, he will have to keep this momentum. That is certainly easier said than done. However, if there is anyone who can keep it going, Alex Ovechkin is one player you can count on.
Capitals, Red Wings is must-watch hockey
Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals entered their February 27th game trailing the Red Wings by seven points. They needed a win over Detroit in the worst way. If nothing else, two points in Hockeytown would give Washington some confidence leading into the NHL Trade Deadline.
However, it wasn't meant to be. The Red Wings ran through the Capitals, and it wasn't particularly close. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice while forward Lucas Raymond scored a goal and added two assists. Detroit emerged with an emphatic 8-3 victory in front of their home fans.
After that, though, the fortunes of the two teams have essentially flipped. Since February 29, the Red Wings are 3-9-0. Furthermore, Detroit has allowed four or more goals in nine of their last 12 games. Washington, meanwhile, is 8-4-0 during that span. The Capitals have earned important victories over the Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, and Winnipeg Jets during this stretch.
As a result, Tuesday's matchup between these teams could decide their playoff fates. The Capitals enter the game holding onto the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Detroit, despite their struggles, remains right in the thick of this race. The Red Wings are just one point behind Washington for that final playoff spot.
Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals want to make up for last season's disappointment. The Red Wings, meanwhile, want to return to the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. Hockey fans should certainly tune into this showdown if they are looking for an early taste of playoff hockey.