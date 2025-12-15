With quarterback Daniel Jones done for the season, the Indianapolis Colts turned to Philip Rivers in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks. While the Colts may have lost, it's not the last time fans will be Rivers in action.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Rivers will start against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. He also noted that fellow quarterback has been cleared from his eye injury, but Indianapolis is still working him back into the mix physically.

In his first start since 2020, Rivers completed 18-of-27 passes for 120 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The quarterback helped the Colts battle all game, but a late Seahawks field goal gave Seattle an 18-16 victory.

Article Continues Below

There were some clear positives from Rivers' return. For starters, he came out of the game healthy. But he was able to manage the offense and even scored a touchdown. The Colts clearly value Rivers' veteran instincts on the gridiron.

At the same time, the veteran averaged just 4.4 yards per throw. His longest pass went for 17 yards to tight end Tyler Warren. Jonathan Taylor is one of, if not the best running back in the NFL. But teams are going to force the Colts to beat them through the air. Rivers must prove he can still move the ball down the field consistently.

He'll at least get the opportunity to do so in Week 16. With their loss to the Seahawks, the Colts are now 8-6 on the season. Every win matters as they chase a spot in the playoffs. Indianapolis is now putting their faith into Rivers to lead them to success.