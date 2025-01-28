The Washington Capitals are the class of the NHL at this time. Washington has emerged as a legitimate Stanley Cup favorite after a rather disappointing campaign in 2023-24. They have found a great group that has meshed well, and they are starting to reward some of their stars. On Monday, the Capitals signed Logan Thompson to a six-year contract extension to keep him around.

Thompson is one of the best goalies in the NHL this season. He has played to a record of 22-2-3 through 27 games in 2024-25. He has a .925 save percentage in those games, as well. The Capitals puck stopper ranks second in the league in Goals Saved Above Average, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he ranks also ranks second in Goals Saved Above Expected, trailing Connor Hellebuyck in both categories.

On Monday afternoon, Thompson spoke about signing his new deal. “We got it done pretty quick and finalized it this morning. Really happy to be here for many more years to come. Love my time here and just thankful for the opportunity that the Capitals gave me,” the Capitals goalie said, via NHL.com.

Capitals' Logan Thompson discusses ‘risk' taken in offseason

Logan Thompson spent the 2023-24 season with the Vegas Golden Knights. And he played rather well for Vegas as they sought to defend their Stanley Cup title. However, he knew he wasn't the starting goaltender in the Sin City. He decided to request a trade as a result, which certainly brought a great deal of risk. But Thompson is glad he took a chance on himself and landed in Washington.

“I knew it was a big risk leaving Vegas and what they had going on over there, but I just wanted a different opportunity,” the Capitals goalie said, via NHL.com. “I didn't really know where I was going to end up and couldn't be more happy that I ended up with this organization and just really thankful for my time here.

“Just having a lot of fun and not thinking, just going out there and playing has kind of been my new mindset this year and it's just been a lot of fun, and I am enjoying every minute of it.”

The Capitals are on fire despite a recent loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Washington has won seven of its most recent nine contests. Their recent loss certainly stung, but they won't need to wait long to get back on track. The Capitals take the ice again on Tuesday when they travel to face the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.