When the Houston Astros' Jeremy Peña suffered a finger injury, it was a major blow to the Dominican Republic, as it meant he would miss the World Baseball Classic. Now, Peña has gotten brutally honest about what it means to miss the WBC, according to a post by Astros' beat writer Brian McTaggart.

Jeremy Peña on missing the WBC: "It sucks. … Injuries are a part of the game. I wish I was out there playing with the guys. We have a great team. The team’s ready to go, though. I’ll be rooting, watching the game and cheering the team on." pic.twitter.com/4lFmX1QAgs — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 6, 2026

Peña met with a specialist to determine the severity of his injury and whether it would cost him more than just the tournament. He will likely not be available to play in the WBC. However, there is a chance he could play for the Astros to start the season. The WBC will span through the next couple of weeks. But when it ends, all the attention will turn to Peña's availability to the Astros.

Peña was one of the better players on the Astros last season, batting .304 with 17 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 68 runs over 125 games. He missed some time with a left rib injury as well as an oblique injury. Now, Peña has another injury to worry about, with the hope that he will be ready for Opening Day.

The Dominican Republic will open the WBC against Nicaragua. Although Peña will not be available to play, he will be ready to watch them play and cheer them on. This is a team led by Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., and they will have a great chance to make a run.

Once the tournament ends, Peña will refocus on the Astros and helping them make the playoffs after missing the playoffs in 2024. This will be a critical season in the AL West, as the Astros battle the Seattle Mariners, and possibly the Texas Rangers, for a chance to win the division and make a run at the World Series.