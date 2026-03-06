Until a resolution is made, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown will find himself in trade rumors all offseason. While the New England Patriots have been named a prime suitor, they aren't the only team with interest.

The Los Angeles Rams wanted to get involved, but their Trent McDuffie trade took them out of the running. Now, the biggest threat to the Patriots in terms of acquiring Brown seem to be the Los Angeles Chargers, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are holding firm on their steep asking price for A.J. Brown,” Russini wrote. “While the New England Patriots have poked around on it, the Los Angeles Chargers are another team keeping tabs on the situation, per sources.”

For all the drama between Brown and the Eagles, Philadelphia isn't going to just give him away. They watched the Chicago Bears acquire a second-round pick for DJ Moore. They'll be using that deal as a framework for any Brown trade.

During the 2025 season, Brown caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. If he had been playing on the Chargers, he would've led the team in yardage while ranking second in receptions and touchdowns. While the team has Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston – and potentially Keenan Allen if he comes back in free agency – Los Angeles knows they need to surround quarterback Justin Herbert with as much talent as possible.

But the Patriots know that too. Especially after releasing Stefon Diggs, New England is now in desperate need for a WR1. Between that vacancy and a boatload of cap space, New England may remain the favorite to land Brown.

For now though, where the current Eagles wide receiver lands will stay a mystery. At least it's known the Patriots and Chargers are two potential landing spots while the Rams now seemingly aren't.