As the Washington Capitals fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the future of forward Evgeny Kuznetsov continues to hang in the balance. The 11-year veteran cleared waivers on Sunday and reported to the Hershey Bears, the Capitals' AHL affiliate, on Monday. He's likely played his last game for the Capitals.
Kuznetsov, 31, entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in early February. He's since cleared the first phase of the program and can resume practicing with the team, with a clearance to play games coming next. He last played for the Capitals on Jan. 27.
Washington's head coach Spencer Carbery spoke about the situation on Sunday.
“Just feel for him as a person and hope the outcome of this is just the best for him and his family,” Carbery said, per the Associated Press. “That's what I'm hopeful for.”
Kuznetsov has one year remaining on an eight-year, $62.4 million contract he signed with the Capitals in 2017. It appears that Washington plans to work with him to find a new home and a fresh start for both sides.
In 43 games this season, Kuznetsov has six goals and 11 assists. His inconsistent performance throughout his current contract, mixed with some off-the-ice trouble, has caused some turmoil in the Capitals organization.
Still, Carbery said that Kuznetsov has given a lot to the organization and has teammates who care for him. He addressed the team before the news broke that their longtime teammate was being placed on waivers.
“Someone that's been in the organization a long time, and a lot of guys in our room or some of the guys in our room have been with him for all 11 years,” Carbery said. “I felt like I owed him that.”
Evgeny Kuznetsov has 568 points in 723 games with the Capitals.