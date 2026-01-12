Well, that's an awful way for your season to end. The Los Angeles Chargers' playoff hopes were dashed brutally against the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round. It was a rough night for the seventh-seeded Chargers, who came into the game as underdogs and yet still look more overmatched than the oddsmakers made them out to be.

There's plenty of blame to be passed around, particularly on one side of the ball. The offense was the biggest factor in the Chargers' loss. Scoring three points is a surefire way to lose the game, and Los Angeles' vaunted defense eventually broke down after the offense squandered their opportunities. Let's look at the biggest culprits behind the Chargers' loss.

Offensive Line

This one was obvious to anyone who watched the game. The Chargers' offensive line has been a problem all season long. Injuries to both of their starting tackles in LT Joe Alt and RT Rashawn Slater have killed their pass protection this season. All throughout the regular season, everyone knew that their shoddy protection would get them in trouble if they did make the postseason.

Well, lo and behold, the Chargers' offensive line did get them in trouble against the Patriots in the Wild Card round. New England's strength on defense doesn't come from their pass rush: they recorded 35 sacks in the regular season (2.05 sacks per game, tied for fifth-least) and had a low pressure rate as well (20.3% pressure rate, 9th-worst in the league). Yet against the Chargers, the Patriots' pass rush looked like a world beater.

While the official advanced statistics aren't out yet, it did feel like quarterback Justin Herbert was pressured all game long. The Chargers' offensive line also allowed six sacks on Herbert and eight QB hits, each hit getting more and more brutal. Their inability to give adequate protection for their quarterback stymied their offensive attack.

Yes, the Chargers' pass catchers couldn't get open against the Patriots' defense, likely contributing to the pressure Herbert faced. However, when the offensive line consistently allowed free rushers to get home, it's hard to blame anyone else for the loss.

Justin Herbert

Article Continues Below

Do not get it twisted, though: this game was just as much on Herbert as much as it was on the offensive line. The Chargers' offensive line couldn't stop a stunt to save their lives, but even with a clean pocket, Herbert was ineffective. Whether his broken hand played a factor remains to be seen, but his performance was certainly subpar.

Herbert finished the game with 19 completions on 31 attempts, finishing with 159 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. It's nothing too crazy, which is exactly the problem. In a gritty game with the defense stopping the vaunted Patriots attack, the Chargers needed Herbert to take that next step and will the offense to a win.

Herbert looked shaky in the pocket, bailing way too early at times in order to run the ball away from the pressure. Inaccuracy also plagued the Chargers quarterback, missing multiple open receivers. Even when he escaped the pocket for a cleaner line of sight, Herbert overthrew his receivers multiple times.

In short, it seemed like the lights were just too bright for Herbert… again. While he didn't throw multiple interceptions like he did in the Chargers' last two playoff loses, Herbert was unable to overcome the adversity thrown at him in the postseason. This game unfortunately will keep the talks of the quarterback being a “playoff choker” alive.

All statistics taken from pro-football-reference.com