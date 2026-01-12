Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman provided a promising update on Nikola Jokic's recovery from a hyperextended knee. According to Adelman, Jokic is very eager to get back on the court.

“I know he's antsy; he's never been hurt,” said Adelman. “We all know what that's like. People who have played sports and got hurt, the worst part is just sitting around. And that's somebody that never misses games.”

Jokic sustained the injury on December 29 against the Miami Heat when teammate Spencer Jones accidentally stepped on his foot, causing an awkward knee hyperextension that resulted in a bone bruise. The Nuggets announced he would be reevaluated in four weeks from the injury date, putting his potential return around late January.

David Adelman critical of 65-game eligibility rule

The timing of Jokic's injury has raised some concerns about his eligibility for postseason awards. The NBA rules require players to appear in at least 65 games to qualify for the MVP award or All-NBA honors. Jokic could certainly return in time to still be eligible for those awards. However, his head coach is still left questioning the rules, especially given Jokic's track record of playing full seasons.

“I had this conversation with my staff. I understand the 65-game rule. But a guy that never misses games for a decade, it bothers me a little bit,” said Adelman. “This is not somebody who sits out. He never sits out. He's anxious to get back.”

Despite being injured, Jokic has been a stoic, veteran presence on the bench. With the injury happening in the early stage of their two-week road trip, Jokic chose to stay and continue traveling with the team. Not only was he seen cheering on his teammates, but he also took on a bit of a coaching role during the Nuggets' timeouts during games.