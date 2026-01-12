SAN FRANCISCO– For as up and down as the Golden State Warriors' season has been thus far, their 124-111 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks was just about as boring a loss as can be.

No one got ejected, no one got hurt. There wasn't a fourth-quarter meltdown, nor was there a lack of fight, things that have plagued the Warriors in several losses this year. It was just a good ol' fashioned, no-nonsense loss from a team that outplayed them when it mattered.

“It was all about Atlanta,” coach Steve Kerr said post-game. “They just played a great game. We couldn't turn them over. They shot it lights out. 32 assists, seven turnovers. I didn't think we played poorly. I didn't think we played that well. Obviously, 10-for-42 [on 3-pointers]– we needed to shoot better. But more than anything, they just played a great game.”

The Warriors played the Hawks pretty evenly for most of the game. But the Dubs were undone by two big runs by Atlanta– a 17-2 run in the first quarter and a 19-2 run in the third. Stephen Curry, who finished with 31 points, pointed to how those kinds of short stretches decided the game.

“There were two runs at the end of the second and third. They created all the separation,” Curry said, pointing to the way the Hawks closed the first half on a 10-2 run. “Crazy how you can play 40 good minutes and lose it in 2-4 minute stretches. [That's] the way the NBA is.”

Steph Curry on what went wrong tonight in the loss versus the Hawks where the Warriors played well for the most part: “Crazy how you can play 40 good minutes and lose it in 2-4 minutes stretches, the way the NBA is.” Curry said they could have gotten downhill more on offense. pic.twitter.com/OWLib5dFlb — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) January 12, 2026

Atlanta guard Luke Kennard, in particular, burned the Dubs. He hit six straight threes in the second half, finishing with 22 points off the bench to help Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

While it was a rather quiet night for overarching Golden State storylines, here are three takeaways from their 19th loss of the season.

Role players inconsistent once again

The Warriors got 30-point outings from their stars Curry and Jimmy Butler tonight, for the second time this season. But while their offensive hubs were humming, Golden State couldn't generate much scoring from anyone else.

While Curry and Butler shot a combined 21-of-40 from the field, the rest of the team shot a measly 21-of-50 (42.0%). As a team, they shot 23.8% from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 15 times.

Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody were particularly quiet. Podziemski was a -21 in 16 minutes, with only a lone 3-pointer, 1 assist, 1 rebound, and 1 steal to show for it. And Moody, in only 17 minutes, went 0-of-3 from the field and made little impact elsewhere in the statsheet.

Kerr chalked up the Podziemski, Moody, and the rest of the role players' shortcomings as a game-to-game thing, explaining post-game that it's part of their development.

“I've always felt like the great players played really well four out of every five nights,” Kerr explained. “Role players, it's kind of two out of every four. You know, there's a reason the guys make all the money. They're good almost every night…. All this league is is the great players can do it every night, and the younger players are trying to develop that consistency.”

But it still doesn't change how consistency eludes Podziemski and Moody. The Warriors need more from them, especially given the age and wear and tear on their star veterans.'

De'Anthony Melton continues to impress

Article Continues Below

While most of the Warriors put up a negative plus/minus, De'Anthony Melton was the one guy with a positive for them. Melton put up a +18 plus/minus to go along with 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting. While the Dubs continue to be careful with his minutes, he's beginning to approach that 23-25 range. And the more they can get him on the floor, the better, because he's one of the most additive players on the team.

When Melton is on the floor, the offense scores 14.2 points more than when he's off. They shoot 3.9% better in effective field goal percentage, they turn the ball over 1.0% less, they crash the offensive boards better, and shoot more free throws when he's on the floor. His ability to handle the ball, hit open threes, cut off-ball, and buy a bucket when needed has been the perfect complement to Curry and Butler.

“I feel like [my game] is coming along,” Melton said as he continues to get further away from rehabbing his ACL tear. “At the same time, I'm just trying to take it day-by-day. Game-by-game to see whatever the next game holds. Feeling pretty confident, just have to see what the next day endures.”

De’Anthony Melton talked about how his game is coming along as he moves further away from ACL surgery: “When I first got back, I was so used to playing against coaches… now I’m playing against 6-7, 6-8 wings and 7-footers so… I think that was the biggest adjustment for me.” pic.twitter.com/fvXlMjzxrq — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) January 12, 2026

Melton pointed to his confidence level feeling sharper, especially on offense, since returning from a season-ending ACL tear last season.

With how positive he's been for the Warriors since returning, his minutes are bound to increase. Especially since Kerr likes him as a combo-two-guard next to Curry.

High shooting variance continues to decide these Warriors games

The Warriors shoot the most threes of any team in the NBA, and make the second most of any team. And they also have the third-best shot quality in the league. 28.6% of their field goal attempts are wide open (a defender within +6 feet).

But they are a team that leaves a lot of meat on the bone from distance, given that they shoot 35.9% from deep. And while that percentage ranks 12th in the league, it's mostly because their 3-point percentage is such a high-variance statistic. They've shot less than 30% from deep in 12 of their games and more than 40% in 11 contests. It's usually feast or famine for the Warriors when it comes to the 3-point line.

Curry and Kerr chalked up the Warriors' shooting as an off night, but the fact remains that they are pretty inconsistent from deep. When Curry and Butler draw two defenders, they need the open shooter to make the defense pay. Melton's been able to do that. Al Horford's starting to prove he can do that. But Moody, Podziemski, Quinten Post, and the rest of the cast? Their shooting comes with the tides.

The Warriors will have a chance to get back on track Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.