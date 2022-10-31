TJ Oshie injury update is a crushing blow for Alex Ovechkin, Capitals

The Washington Capitals were hit with a couple of disappointing injuries over the weekend when veterans John Carlson and TJ Oshie were forced to exit in the first period against the Nashville Predators. Neither player was able to return to the game, and now, the Capitals provided a worrying injury update on Oshie. According to Tarik El-Bashir, Oshie is dealing with a lower-body injury and does not have a timeline to return to the Capitals.

The Capitals are describing Oshie as being out indefinitely, which could suggest an IR or an LTIR stint could be on the horizon for the 35-year-old. It’s a big loss for Washington, as Oshie will now join a staggering amount of other Caps’ veterans also sidelined by injury.

Veteran forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are both on injured reserve, as are Carl Hagelin and Alexander Alexeyev. Additionally, offseason acquisition Connor Brown is expected to requite wrist surgery and miss extended time after picking up an injury in mid-October. Evidently, Oshie is just the latest player to go down in what is a laundry list of injuries for the Capitals.

Hopefully, the team has a more encouraging outlook on the injury to John Carlson, who is currently being labeled day-to-day. Carlson, like Oshie, exited in the first period against the Predators. If Oshie is out long-term, even more honus will be placed upon Alex Ovechkin to help carry the team in his absence.

This season, Oshie has featured in nine games for the Capitals, averaging 16:40 on ice per game, the lowest since his rookie season. Oshie has five points (two goals, three assists) and has registered 22 hits on the season, showcasing his physical style despite getting up there in age.

It’s unclear just how long Oshie will be sidelined, but the initial update on the one-time Stanley Cup winner doesn’t bode well for a quick return to action for the Capitals’ veteran.