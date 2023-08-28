The Washington Capitals have promoted general manager Brian MacLellan to president of hockey operations after 22 seasons with the organization, the team announced on Monday.

MacLellan will also remain in his role as general manager, which will be his 10th season. The 2023-24 campaign will be the 64-year-olds 23rd with the franchise. The Capitals have accumulated an excellent 409-213-77 record under his leadership, the third-most wins in the NHL in that span.

He also helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2018. On top of that, he led the team to two President's Trophies as the league's best regular-season team, as well as a franchise record five straight Metropolitan Division titles from the start of the 2015 season until the conclusion of 2020.

“MacLellan, who won a Stanley Cup as a player with the Calgary Flames in 1989, recorded 413 points in 606 games during his 10-year NHL career with Calgary, the Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Minnesota North Stars and Detroit Red Wings,” wrote the official release.

“MacLellan also won a silver medal with Team Canada at the 1985 World Championship in Prague. MacLellan graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Bowling Green State University and earned his Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of St. Thomas in 1995.”

As well, the Capitals have promoted Chris Patrick to associate general manager as he enters his 16th season with the team. Patrick “worked closely with MacLellan regarding all hockey-related matters during his tenure as assistant general manager, player personnel,” per the release.

Finally, the team promoted Dick Patrick to chairman; the 76-year-old has been part of the organization since 1982.