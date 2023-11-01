Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom has decided to take some time away from the game and organization while he deals with the effects of his hip surgery that he received last year.

“Given my ongoing injury situation, I decided to take some time and step away from the game,” Nicklas Backstrom said in the Capitals' press release. “This is a difficult decision, but one that I feel is right for my health at this time. I want to thank my teammates, the organization, and fans for their unwavering support throughout this process. I ask for privacy at this time as I determine my next steps and viable options moving forward.”

The Washington Capitals and Nicklas Backstrom provide an update on Backstrom’s health status. Full release: https://t.co/cnyOHoqFxt pic.twitter.com/OXA7n1Dsqu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 1, 2023

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager for the Capitals Brian MacLellan addressed the move from Backstrom as well.

“We stand behind Nicklas and will support him throughout this process,” Brian MacLellan said in the Capitals' press release. “We know firsthand how hard he has worked and how determined he is to get back to full health. Our organization stands fully behind him while he takes his leave of absence from the team and takes time to evaluate his current health situation.”

Backstrom is one of the best players in Capitals history, and is the all-time assists leader for the franchise with 762. The team has some players in the back end of their careers with Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin. It is disappointing that Backstrom will be out for the foreseeable future, and it will be a big moment if and when he does return from the ice after his hip procedure.