The Washington Capitals look to continue their winning streak as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Capitals come into the game sitting at 5-1-0 on the year. After losing their first game of the season to the New Jersey Devils, they have been great. The Capitals are on a five-game winning streak, including a win over the Dallas Stars, the New Jersey Devils, and back-to-back games over the Flyers. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning come into the game sitting at 4-3-0 on the year. They have lost three of their last four games. Last time out, they would fall 4-2 to the Minnesota Wild.

Here are the Capitals-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Lightning Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +134

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How To Watch Capitals vs Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Capitals top line is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin was second on the team in points last year, having 31 goals and 34 assists. He also led the team in goals last year. Ovechkin has two goals and three assists on the year. Dylan Strome joins him on the top line. Strome led the team in points last year, having 27 goals and 40 assists. He has already three goals and added six assists this year. They are joined by Aliaksei Protas. Protas has a goal and three assists this year.

The Capitals also return John Carlson on the blue line, and Tom Wilson on the second line. Carlson has two goals and four assists this year. He was third on the team in points last year having ten goals and 42 assists. Wilson was fourth on the team in points last year with 18 goals and 17 assists. Further, he has five goals and an assist this year. Connor McMichael joins Wilson on the second line. McMichael has three goals and five assists this year. He had 33 points last year, having 18 goals and 15 assists.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Washington Capitals. Last year, Lindgren was 25-16-7 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Lindgren is 2-1-0 on the year with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He has been great in his last two games, stopping 39 of his last 42 shots, and winning both games in the process.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jake Guenztel has been solid since joining the Lightning. Guenztel scored 30 goals between his time in Pittsburgh and Carolina last year while having 47 assists. Guentzel has two goals and five assists on the year. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov will join him on the top line. Point had 46 goals and 44 assists last year for 90 total points. He has four goals and two assists this year. Meanwhile, Kucherov was great last year, with 44 goals and 100 assists, good for 144 points last year. Kucherov already has eight goals and five assists on the season.

The Lightning also returned Brandon Hagle to help the second line. Hagel played all 82 games last year with 26 goals and 49 assists, good for 76 total points. Hage has six goals and three assists this year. He is joined by Anthony Cirelli, who has a goal and eight assists this year. The third line is headlined by Nicholas Paul, who already has two goals and five assists this year. Finally, the Lightning brought back their top blueline option. Victor Hedman had 13 goals and 63 assists last year, good for fourth on the team in points. Hedman has two goals and six assists this year.

It is expected to be Andrei Vasilevskiy in-goal for this one. He was 30-20-2 last year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Vasilevskiy was ninth in the NHL in wins, but 28th in goals-against average and 33rd in save percentage. He is 3-3-0 on the year. Still, Vasilevskiy has struggled as of late. In his last three starts, he has given up 12 goals on 59 shots on goal.

Final Capitals-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Washington Capitals come in as the underdog in terms of odds in this early-season NHL fixture. Still, the Capitals have been playing great. First, Charlie Lindgren has been the better goaltender this year. Second, the Capitals have been great at scoring this year. They are scoring 4.33 goals per game, but they have given up three goals per game. The Lightning are scoring four goals per game this year, and giving up 3.43 goals per game this year. The Capitals have been the better team, take them to get the win.

Final Capitals-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (+134)